‘Avoid provocative language for views’: Akhilesh Yadav reaches out to social media influencers

“Akhlesh Yadav ji asked them to present facts. He assured them complete support from him and the party in case they face any police action or legal cases for showing correct information against the government,” the party leader said.

After roping in political consultancy firm I-PAC to handle his party’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday sought support from social media influencers and YouTubers while cautioning them to avoid using provocative language in their content for views and followers.

Yadav interacted with nearly 200 social media influencers from various districts across UP who create social and political content in Hindi and other local languages, during a programme—Digital Democracy Dialogue—at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

The party is learnt to have identified youngsters who run YouTube channels and work as social media influencers in their local areas and have a large number of followers. “The main criteria for their selection was that they were presenting unbiased content on local issues and also communicating the message of the Samajwadi Party to the masses,” said a senior party leader.