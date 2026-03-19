‘Avoid provocative language for views’: Akhilesh Yadav reaches out to social media influencers

“Akhlesh Yadav ji asked them to present facts. He assured them complete support from him and the party in case they face any police action or legal cases for showing correct information against the government,” the party leader said.
After roping in political consultancy firm I-PAC to handle his party’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday sought support from social media influencers and YouTubers while cautioning them to avoid using provocative language in their content for views and followers.
Yadav interacted with nearly 200 social media influencers from various districts across UP who create social and political content in Hindi and other local languages, during a programme—Digital Democracy Dialogue—at the party headquarters in Lucknow.
The party is learnt to have identified youngsters who run YouTube channels and work as social media influencers in their local areas and have a large number of followers. “The main criteria for their selection was that they were presenting unbiased content on local issues and also communicating the message of the Samajwadi Party to the masses,” said a senior party leader.
“For example, some of them showed content on the problems people are facing due to the LPG crisis,” he added.
Some influencers expressed their fear of action by authorities for showing “negative content”, he further said.
“Akhlesh Yadav ji asked them to present facts. He assured them complete support from him and the party in case they face any police action or legal cases for showing correct information against the government,” the party leader said.
“Nearly 142 YouTubers and social media influencers are working for the BJP and they create content favouring the BJP’s agenda. Today we gathered nearly 250 young influencers and asked them to support the SP by presenting facts from the ground,” said another leader who attended the meeting.
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In the meeting, Yadav also asked the gathering to not use any such language and words which may upset any individual section of society.
Sources said the SP had taken support of social media and youtubers in 2024 Lok Sabha polls too. “But those who worked that time were mostly SP workers and were in small numbers only. Today we had independent voices who also present what the Opposition says. The SP has a dedicated IT team which will also provide them content in support of the party’s ideology,” said that leader.
Sources said many of the social media influencers who attended the meeting create videos in regional languages like Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundelkhandi, and their support can help the SP in reaching out to more people in the state.
Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhdary said, “Akhilesh Yadav in the meeting advised that we should have simplicity in behaviour and language. We must be disciplined. We have not to provoke anybody.The SP never compromises with its principles.”
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More