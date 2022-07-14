Avoid keeping ‘dangerous breeds’ as pets: Civic body day after pet dog mauls woman to death

A DAY after an 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her family’s pet American Pit Bull Terrier dog, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Wednesday appealed to local residents to “avoid keeping dangerous breeds of dogs as pets”.

In a statement, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indrajeet Singh said, “Avoid keeping American Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Doberman Pinscher, and Boxer breeds. People keeping dogs as pets should pay special attention to the canine’s behaviour. If their behaviour changes, they should consult a nearby veterinary hospital. While keeping big breeds, they should be careful. Arrangements should be made for their food and stay according to their nature,” he said. The statement added that pet owners with bigger dogs should not “bother them while they are eating their meals” and that “meat should be avoided in their meals.”

On Tuesday, Sushila Tripathi, a retired teacher, was mauled to death by an American Pit Bull owned by her family in Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh area. She succumbed to injuries while she was being taken to hospital.