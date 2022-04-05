Auraiya DM suspended, vigilance probe ordered

In a second big action within a week against senior administrative officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the suspension of Auraiya District Magistrate Sunil Kumar Verma on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty. The CM also ordered a vigilance inquiry against him.

“He (Sunil Kumar Verma) has been suspended for dereliction of duty and corruption. A vigilance inquiry has been ordered against him,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

Additional Director General (Stamp) Prakash Chandra Srivastava has been appointed in his place, PTI reported.

Verma, a 2013-batch IAS officer, is the third bureaucrat to be suspended this week.

Earlier this week, the government suspended Sonbhadra District Magistrate TK Shibu and Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar. While Shibu, an IAS officer, was suspended for allegations of corruption against him, Kumar, an IPS officer, was suspended for allegedly failing to control crime in the district, the government had said.