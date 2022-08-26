Auraiya businessman, wife and 26-yr-old son found dead inside house

A 52-year-old leading businessman of Auraiya, his wife and their 26-year-old son were found dead with bullet wounds inside a room of their residence on Thursday morning. Police said that they suspect it to be a case of suicide as no evidence of any foul play was found.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Porwal (52), the head of the family, his wife Meera Porwal (48) and son Shivam Porwal (26).

“Around 7.15 am, we got information that three members of Porwal family have died. All gates of the room were shut, and no evidence of foul play has been found so far. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide… But we must wait for the postmortem report and forensic analysis report to come to a conclusion. We are still investigating to find if a crime took place,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Auraiya) Shishya Pal said.

Sources said that Sandeep Porwal is the manager of Prakash Chandra Degree College and his family owns several businesses — a fuel pump, a paint shop, and a fertilizer shop among others.

According to police, a licensed revolver of Sandeep Porwal was used.

“We have recovered some cartridges from the house. The revolver was in Sandeep’s hand. All three of them were shot in the upper part of their body and they died on the spot,” said a senior police officer.

Porwal’s younger son, who is a minor, was on the ground floor when the incident took place, said police. “He was studying on his laptop with his headphones on, and hence, couldn’t hear the gunshots,” the officer said.