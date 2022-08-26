scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Auraiya businessman, wife and 26-yr-old son found dead inside house

All three of them were shot in the upper part of their body. According to police, a licensed revolver of the businessman was used. Police suspect it to be case of suicide.

Auraiya businessman dead, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe deceased have been identified as Sandeep Porwal (52), the head of the family, his wife Meera Porwal (48) and son Shivam Porwal (26).

A 52-year-old leading businessman of Auraiya, his wife and their 26-year-old son were found dead with bullet wounds inside a room of their residence on Thursday morning. Police said that they suspect it to be a case of suicide as no evidence of any foul play was found.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Porwal (52), the head of the family, his wife Meera Porwal (48) and son Shivam Porwal (26).

“Around 7.15 am, we got information that three members of Porwal family have died. All gates of the room were shut, and no evidence of foul play has been found so far. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide… But we must wait for the postmortem report and forensic analysis report to come to a conclusion. We are still investigating to find if a crime took place,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Auraiya) Shishya Pal said.

Sources said that Sandeep Porwal is the manager of Prakash Chandra Degree College and his family owns several businesses — a fuel pump, a paint shop, and a fertilizer shop among others.

According to police, a licensed revolver of Sandeep Porwal was used.

“We have recovered some cartridges from the house. The revolver was in Sandeep’s hand. All three of them were shot in the upper part of their body and they died on the spot,” said a senior police officer.

Porwal’s younger son, who is a minor, was on the ground floor when the incident took place, said police. “He was studying on his laptop with his headphones on, and hence, couldn’t hear the gunshots,” the officer said.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:34:05 am
School jobs scam: Day after arresting ‘middleman’ Singh, CBI raids his office

