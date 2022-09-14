scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Atul Rai acquitted in murder attempt case

“Additional District and Session Judge Siyaram Chaurasia acquitted Atul Rai and two others -- Abhishek alias Honey and Sujeet Singh Bilwa -- for want of evidence,” said Additional District Government Counsel (Varanasi) Jyoti Shankar Upadhyay.

“The prosecution will file an appeal against the acquittal of Atul Rai in the High Court," Upadhyay said. (File Photo)

Days after being exonerated in a rape case, jailed BSP MP Atul Rai has been acquitted by a Varanasi court in an 11-year-old attempt to murder case.

"Additional District and Session Judge Siyaram Chaurasia acquitted Atul Rai and two others — Abhishek alias Honey and Sujeet Singh Bilwa — for want of evidence," said Additional District Government Counsel (Varanasi) Jyoti Shankar Upadhyay.

However, Rai would remain in Naini jail in Prayagraj as a few more cases, including a case of abetment to suicide, are pending against him. The latest case in which the BSP MP has been acquitted dates back to 2011, when Rai and five others were booked for allegedly attacking a policeman to rescue an undertrial, who was being brought to a court from jail for hearing.

While three — Tapesh Narayan Singh, Ashwani Singh and Anurag Singh — were arrested from the spot, the alleged role of Rai and two others – Abhishek alias Honey and Sujeet Singh Bilwa – came to light during the police probe.

The Varanasi court on Monday convicted Tapesh Narayan Singh, Ashwani Singh and Anurag Singh in the case, and sentenced them to three years of imprisonment.

“The prosecution will file an appeal against the acquittal of Atul Rai in the High Court,” Upadhyay said.

This is the second case in the last few weeks in which Rai has been acquitted. On August 6, a Varanasi court acquitted Rai in a case of alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman, who, along with her friend, died by suicide in front of the Supreme Court in New Delhi in August last year. The woman and her friend, also a prime witness in the case, had immolated themselves alleging harassment. Two days ago, police seized Rai’s property at Veerpur village in Ghazipur under UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The police estimated the property to be worth Rs 60 lakh.

