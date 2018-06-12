Attack on Dr Kafeel Khan’s brother: Victim involved in property dispute, say cops; kin allege delayed treatment

Jameel was shot three times by two masked men on a motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was reported to be stable. Jameel was shot three times by two masked men on a motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was reported to be stable.

Gorakhpur police on Monday lodged an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the attack on Kashif Jameel, younger brother of suspended BRD Medical College paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, the previous day.

Police suspect the attack may be a fallout of a property dispute, while Dr Khan believed it was connected to the “false” cases filed against him.

Dr Khan was released from jail after nearly eight months in April following the death of around 30 children over two days in August last year.

Jameel (35) was attacked late Sunday night when he was returning home in Gorakhpur. He was shot three times by two masked men on a motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was reported to be stable.

The FIR has been filed on a complaint form Jameel and Khan’s elder brother Adeel Ahmed. City Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Ghanshyam Tiwari said, “Two bullets grazed through his right hand and right shoulder while the third one hit his neck, which was removed after operation Monday early morning.” Circle Officer (City) Atul Kumar Chaubey said police learnt of the property dispute between Jameel and some persons. “We are looking into it and other angles as well to figure out the motive behind the attack,” he said.

Jameel, who is a property dealer, has two criminal cases pending against him, including that of forgery, the CO added. When contacted, Dr Khan said the police had wasted three hours in legal formalities. “My brother, who was admitted at private hospital around 10.35 pm, was shifted to district hospital in police custody to get a medico-legal test done, while a bullet was stuck in his neck,” he said. A medico-legal test is done in criminal cases to record injuries on the body of the victim.

“This shifting took around one hour. Later, additional police force was called at the district hospital and we were put under pressure to undergo another medical test at BRD Medical College by a panel of doctors.” “Police then took Jameel to a medical college where doctors said no for a second test and instead advised him to be taken to a more specialised institute. He was then brought back to the same private hospital where he was first admitted at around 3 am. Precious hours were lost in getting these tests done.”

Police denied any delay on their part. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Kumar Singh said Jameel was taken to the district hospital for a medico-legal test with permission from doctors. “Jameel was later referred to the BRD Medical College where doctors advised that the patient be taken to a more specialised institute to remove the bullet in his neck. Family of the victim instead discharged him and brought him to the private hospital. The allegation of wasting time is wrong,” he added.

On his Sunday night statement after the attack in which he had alleged “I always said they would try to kill us”, Dr Khan on Monday said, “There is threat to my life from people who framed me in the case. They are those who got FIR lodged against me and framed me in the inquiry. Police should investigate all angles in the attack. Police have promised to solve the case in 48 hours.”

