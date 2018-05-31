ATS officer’s death: UP govt to send Centre recommendation for CBI probe

ATS ASP Rajesh Sahni’s family at his funeral in Lucknow on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav ATS ASP Rajesh Sahni’s family at his funeral in Lucknow on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav

The state government will be sending a recommendation to the Centre for a CBI probe into the death ATS Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Sahni, who had allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service pistol in his office on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with UP DGP Om Prakash Singh and Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar, where the matter was discussed. Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish K Awasthi said Adityanath was briefed about Sahni’s death, after which the chief minister directed that the it be investigated by the CBI, and a recommendation be sent to the Centre for the same.

Sahni’s last rites were held at Bhaisakund on Wednesday morning with a guard of honour in the presence of the DGP, UP Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar, and other senior officers at Police Lines, Lucknow. A mourning parade was later taken out at the Police Lines grounds.

The same evening, the Provincial Police Service (PPS) Association held a meeting at the Police Officers’ Mess in Lucknow and demanded that an FIR be registered in connection with Sahni’s death and the investigation be transferred to the CBI. Sahni was a 1992 batch PPS officer. Officials said Sahni had worked with National Investigation Agency, UP Special Task Force and ATS and he could have faced a serious threat to his life as he had been part of several terror operations in UP and other states.

PPS Association president Ajay Kumar told The Indian Express that several issues were raised at their meeting and it was decided later that they will demand a fair probe, a government job for one of the family members, apart from monetary help and a government accomodation for his family.

Earlier in the day, a statement released by the DGP headquarters had said that the UP Police will conduct an inquiry into Sahni’s death. The DGP had directed Additional Director General (Lucknow zone) Rajeev Krishna to do the investigation.

