ATS: Man held for supplying arms to pro-Khalistan outfit

The case was registered under charges of criminal conspiracy, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.(AP/Representationl) The case was registered under charges of criminal conspiracy, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.(AP/Representationl)

Uttar Pradesh’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly supplying weapons to members of banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). The accused, identified as Javed from Meerut, was arrested from Hapur district. He is facing eight criminal cases lodged in Meerut, said police.

Additional Director General (ATS) D K Thakur said Javed is wanted in a case lodged at the Special Operation Cell in Punjab this year. The case was registered under charges of criminal conspiracy, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “We have informed Punjab police about the arrest,” said Thakur.

According to ATS, Javed and his aide Ashish Kumar, also from Meerut, supplied illegal weapons to KLF member and gangster Dharmendra alias Guggni and his associate Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal alias Budda. Guggni is accused of shooting RSS leader Brigadier (Retd) Jagdish Kumar Gagneja in Jalandhar in 2016, said police, adding that the he is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

