ATS invokes UAPA against Gorakhnath Temple attack accused

The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Gorakhnath Temple attack accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi.

“On the basis of evidence collected during the interrogation, electronic surveillance and financial transactions, the UP Police added sections 16, 18, 20 and 40 of the UAPA against Ahmed Murtaza,” said an ATS official.

On Saturday, Abbasi was produced before a Gorakhpur court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

“The prosecution informed the court about the decision of ATS to also impose sections of UAPA on the accused and sought extension of his custody. Considering this, the court extended the judicial custody of Abbasi for 14 days,” said senior lawyer PK Dubey.

The official said that they would now appeal to get the case transferred to the NIA/ATS special court in Lucknow for further hearing.

The ATS, which is investigating the case, had brought Abbasi to Lucknow and questioned him in detail about his foreign visits in 2016 and his dubious money transactions to different accounts, said the official, adding they also found that the accused was in touch with people outside India and collected information about them.

Besides Abbasi, his father Muneer Ahmed was also questioned about his son and his activities. According to the official, the ATS has been waiting for the forensic report of Abbasi’s cellphone and laptop that were sent to a laboratory for examination.

“We are yet to verify a few details provided by Abbasi during the interrogation. We need to cross-verify information provided by him,” added the officer.

The UAPA allows the investigating agencies to get a longer remand of the accused and an extended duration to file a charge sheet.

Abbasi was sent to the Gorakhpur jail after the hearing.

An IIT-Bombay graduate and a local resident, Abbasi was arrested on April 3 for allegedly attacking police and PAC personnel posted at Gorakhnath temple with a sharp-edged weapon while trying to forcibly enter the temple, whose chief priest is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Police, who booked Abbasi on the charges of attempt to murder and promoting enmity between two groups, had described the attack as part of a “serious conspiracy” that “could be called a terror incident”.

Abbasi was initially sent to police custody for 12 days.

Abbasi’s family, however, said he had been undergoing treatment for depression since 2017.

— With PTI Inputs