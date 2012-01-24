Atique Ahmed files nomination from jail

Mafia don Atique Ahmed,who is contesting from Allahabad (West) constituency on Apna Dal ticket,on Monday filed his nomination from jail. Ahmed,who had got bail in most of the cases,had been waiting for bail in a Gangster Act case. The plea is still pending with the Allahabad High Court.

Ahmed,who is currently lodged in Basti jail,had decided to contest from the constituency after his brother,Ashraf,lost twice consecutively. Ahmed has several criminal cases registered against him.

Beginning 1989 as an independent from City (West),Ahmed won twice in 1991 and 1993,respectively. In 1996,he joined Samajwadi Party and won from the same seat. In 2002,however,he won on an Apna Dal ticket defeating Gopal Das Yadav of Samajwadi Party.

But,in 2004,Ahmed got his brother Ashraf ticket from SP from the same constituency (as he went on to represent Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency). But Ashraf lost to Raju Pal of BSP. In 2007 too,BSPs Pooja Pal,widow of Raju Pal,defeated Ashraf again from the same seat.

Recently,Ahmed had pleaded before the high court seeking bail in a matter related to Gangster Act. The plea,however,could not be decided with three separate division benches releasing his matter from their jurisdiction and referring it to the Chief Justice of the high court.

