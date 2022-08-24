Atiq’s son surrenders in abduction case, sent to jail

Jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed’s son, Mohammad Umar, on Tuesday surrendered before a local court in connection with the alleged abduction of a businessman in 2018.

The CBI, which was investigating the case on the Supreme Court’s direction, had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for Umar’s arrest after he went missing four years ago.

“The court sent him to judicial custody, and fixed August 27 as the date for the next hearing,” District Government Counsel (Lucknow) Manoj Tripathi said.

Umar’s lawyer Amir Naqvi said that since a non-bailable warrant was pending against the 23-year-old, he surrendered before the court.

Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Jaiswal had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Atiq’s associate abducted him and took him to Deoria jail on December 26, 2018, where Atiq and his aides assaulted him.

Atiq was then lodged at Deoria jail.

Jaiswal also alleged that Atiq forcibly made him sign sale deeds of properties worth Rs 48 crore in the name of two of his associates and robbed his SUV. An FIR was registered against Atiq Ahmed, his son and aides in January 2019.

In June 2019, the CBI began its probe on the direction of the Supreme Court and submitted a chargesheet against 12 accused, including Umar.

On the Supreme Court’s directive, Atiq was later shifted to a jail in Gujarat.

— With PTI