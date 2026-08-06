Slain don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son killed in SUV crash in Jhansi

Aban Ahmad and his friend were killed after their SUV crashed into a divider, police said.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
1 min readUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 01:38 PM IST
Aban AhmadThis is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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Slain mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s youngest son was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Thursday.

Aban Ahmad and his friend were killed after their SUV crashed into a divider, police said.

Three other occupants of the vehicle were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they said.
Atiq and his younger brother Ashraf were gunned down in April 2023 while in police custody and on live TV.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

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