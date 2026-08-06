Slain don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son killed in SUV crash in Jhansi

This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.

Slain mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s youngest son was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Thursday.

Aban Ahmad and his friend were killed after their SUV crashed into a divider, police said.

Three other occupants of the vehicle were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they said.

Atiq and his younger brother Ashraf were gunned down in April 2023 while in police custody and on live TV.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.