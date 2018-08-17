Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away: UP govt declares 7-day mourning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state government Thursday announced a seven-day mourning period and a government holiday on August 17 in memory of former prime minister and former MP from Lucknow, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced memorials in the name of Vajpayee and also that “his last remains would be put in the sacred rivers of all the districts in the state”.

“Chief Minister has announced that in the ancestral place of Atalji in Bateshwar area of Agra, in Kanpur, where he took his education, in his first Parliamentary constituency Balrampur to his “Karma Bhumi” Lucknow, special works would be undertaken to keep his memories alive,” said official spokesperson of the government.

“Unki asthiyan har janpad ki pavitra nadi mein pravahit ki jayengi (His last remains would be flown into every sacred rivers of every district),” the spokesperson said.

Vajpayee, who was a five-time MP from Lucknow, won Lok Sabha election from the constituency for the first time in 1991 and since then, the seat has always been won by the BJP. He last won the election from Lucknow in 2004 Lok Sabha election.

