Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away: UP govt declares 7-day mourning

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced memorials in the name of Vajpayee and also that “his last remains would be put in the sacred rivers of all the districts in the state”.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: August 17, 2018 5:00:28 am
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state government Thursday announced a seven-day mourning period and a government holiday on August 17 in memory of former prime minister and former MP from Lucknow, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced memorials in the name of Vajpayee and also that “his last remains would be put in the sacred rivers of all the districts in the state”.

Read | Protege recalls Vajpayee’s 1996 win from Lucknow

“Chief Minister has announced that in the ancestral place of Atalji in Bateshwar area of Agra, in Kanpur, where he took his education, in his first Parliamentary constituency Balrampur to his “Karma Bhumi” Lucknow, special works would be undertaken to keep his memories alive,” said official spokesperson of the government.

“Unki asthiyan har janpad ki pavitra nadi mein pravahit ki jayengi (His last remains would be flown into every sacred rivers of every district),” the spokesperson said.

Vajpayee, who was a five-time MP from Lucknow, won Lok Sabha election from the constituency for the first time in 1991 and since then, the seat has always been won by the BJP. He last won the election from Lucknow in 2004 Lok Sabha election.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy Reveal The Tough Part About Shooting For Gold
Watch Now
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy Reveal The Tough Part About Shooting For Gold
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement