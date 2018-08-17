Protege recalls Vajpayee’s 1996 win from Lucknow

“The crowd turning up in roadshows of film stars was creating confusion. There was a challenge before us as to how to counter them,” Tandon said. “The crowd turning up in roadshows of film stars was creating confusion. There was a challenge before us as to how to counter them,” Tandon said.

Four years after the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya, the BJP had used a Muslim hakeem’s name in canvassing for Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was pitted against Samajwadi Party candidate Raj Babbar in Lucknow in the 1996 Lok Sabha election. Atal won that election and went on to become Prime Minister.

In a conversation with The Indian Express on Thursday, senior BJP leader and former MP Lalji Tandon recalled his memories of Vajpayee’s political and social life and his bonding with Lucknow. Vajpayee was elected MP from Lucknow for five consecutive terms, starting 1991. He was elected a Lok Sabha member for 10 terms — six times he represented constituencies from UP.

Read | Death of a statesman: Leader who always soft-spoke his mind

Tandon said that in the 1996 election, a battery of film stars were doing roadshows in support of Babbar. Vajpayee had then also contested from Gandhinagar.

“The crowd turning up in roadshows of film stars was creating confusion. There was a challenge before us as to how to counter them,” Tandon said.

He said that in a municipal election a few years before Lok Sabha polls, a humble hakeem from Nakkas area in Lucknow, Shamshuddin, was contesting the election and faced contest from a prostitute — Dilruba. With Dilruba’s election meetings drawing big crowds, Shamshuddin took a shayar’s help who wrote a slogan- “Dil dijiye dilruba ko aur vote Shamshuddin ko,” said Tandon.

Read | Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Quintessential moderate who understood plurality of India

“That jumla became popular and hakeem saahab won. When I addressed election meetings in Lucknow (in 1996), I said that election was being held again Shamshuddin would be like Atal in age and style,” Tandon said, adding that he said, “ajj ki paristhiti me Shamshuddin hain Atal ji”. Tandon said the message was clear and Vajpayee won.

Atal addressed only three-four meetings in Lucknow after filing nomination. “…He had emerged as national leader. He could not spend all the time in his constituency. He came for one or two days. Rest of the campaign was managed by me,” Tandon said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App