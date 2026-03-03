At Shahjahanpur’s ‘Juta Maar Holi’, 35-year-old steps into Laat Sahab’s shoes for fifth time amid odds & anonymity

Finding a person to play this role was no easy task. But as luck would have it, the Laat Sahab Holi Samiti in Shahjahanpur zeroed in on a man who has been donning the hat, and gear, of ‘Laat Sahab‘ for five years now.

As part of the ritual, the ‘Laat Sahab‘ (a colloquial term for high-ranking officer during British Raj) rides through the streets on a buffalo cart while revellers, smeared in colours, cheer and playfully throw shoes and slippers at him in an act steeped in local custom that likely has it origins in colonialism or Mughal era.

The unusual celebration, popularly known as ‘Juta Maar Holi’, is observed in this Uttar Pradesh district in a spirited manner, drawing curious onlookers and enthusiastic participation every year.

Every year, the man selected to play the role shifts into the care of the event organisers two days before Holi, temporarily leaving his family to stay at a location arranged by the organising committee. During this period, every aspect of his stay — from meals and security to other personal needs — is looked after to ensure he is fully prepared for the ritual, said Deep Mishra, a member of the Laat Sahab Holi Samiti.

Harnam Katiyar, another member of the organising committee, said they adhere strictly to tradition by keeping the man’s identity under wraps. Only four senior members of the committee, including its president, along with the in-charge of the local police outpost, are privy to his identity.

“Earlier, finding someone willing to take on the role of ‘Laat Sahab’ was really difficult. We would start our search almost two months before Holi and spend weeks persuading people — sometimes offering financial incentives and other assurances — to convince them,” said Katiyar. But for the past five years, the same man has been volunteering for the role, he added.

“This year, in fact, he approached us himself in the first week of January and made it clear that he had no hesitation in becoming ‘Laat Sahab’ once again,” Katiyar said.

Sanjay Verma, also an organiser, said the committee presents the ‘Laat Sahab’ with Rs 21,000 in cash, a new set of clothes and shoes. In addition, local residents — and even the station house officer of the police station concerned — customarily offer cash rewards during the procession.

“Though he has given his assurance, as a precaution we remain in touch with two other individuals who have also shown interest in taking on the role of ‘Laat Sahab’,” a committee member said.

Besides the main procession, locally known as the ‘Badey Laat Sahab’, six other processions wind their way through the town on Holi. Among them is the ‘Chotey Laat Sahab’ procession, which too draws spirited participation and adds to the colour and exuberance that define the day’s celebrations.

Arrangements in place

For the procession, two buffalo carts are hired. The ‘Laat Sahab’ rides on one of them, accompanied by two committee members and two to three police personnel to ensure that no one attempts to climb onto the cart or misbehaves with him, said Deep Mishra.

A second cart follows closely behind, laden with three large drums filled with coloured water. Volunteers splash the vibrant mix onto revellers lining the route, refilling the drums at regular intervals along the way. A fire brigade vehicle also accompanies the procession, and on occasions, water is drawn from it to keep the festivities going.

During the tour, the ‘Laat Sahab’ makes a customary halt at the city police station, where he is accorded a ceremonial salute. In keeping with tradition, he “symbolically” demands the year’s crime record from the SHO. Playing along, the officer presents him with a token gift, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd, said Mishra.

Several other processions are also taken out across the district on the day of Holi, and at certain points along their routes, some of them intersect, adding to the vibrancy and spectacle of the celebrations.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said all routes have been thoroughly inspected and magistrates assigned to oversee arrangements. Continuous coordination meetings are being held with organisers as well as local residents to ensure the processions conclude peacefully, he added.

As a precaution, all religious places — including mosques and shrines — and other sensitive establishments and residences along the traditional routes are being covered and secured, the SP said.

The entire route will remain under CCTV coverage, with live feeds monitored in real time at control rooms.