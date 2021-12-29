At Kashi fest, Thakur praises PM for saving Indian heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor to the world without any “lawsuits” and “fight”, and has worked to save Indian culture and take it forward, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the first Kashi Film Festival, Thakur said, “People are coming to Kashi to see Baba Vishwanath Corridor and Kashi Dham. This is wonderful.”

He said: “Na koee muqadama, na koee jhagda; pyaar mohabbat se ek shaandaar kaam hokar duniya ko jo samarapit Modi-ji ne kiya hai, vah mujhe lagta hai 250 saal intezaar karne ke baad ek baar phir hamein aage badhane ka, hamaaree sanskrti ko bachaane ka, badhaane ka kaam Modi-ji ne kiya hai (No lawsuits, no fight; the wonderful work Modi-ji has dedicated to the world has been done through love and affection. Modi-ji has done great work to take us forward, and to save and take our culture forward after a long wait of 250 years).”

Thakur reiterated the Prime Minister’s slogan — “Virasat bhi, vikas bhi” — and said that the government has not only saved the country’s heritage but has also added new dimensions of development.

In the last few days, since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, several programmes have been organised here, and this is “just the beginning — tourism will increase in coming years”, Thakur said.

The three-day Kashi Film Festival is being organised by UP government’s Film Bandhu and the Union I&B Ministry. The festival began on Monday.

Thakur, who was chief guest at the event on its second day, said the Centre will take every step to encourage the film industry in Uttar Pradesh and across the country. “We will make India the content subcontinent of the world,” Thakur said.

He also announced that the government will provide a platform to artists from the state.