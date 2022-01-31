At first virtual rally for UP polls, PM Modi calls out leaders of ‘fake Samajwad’, praises ‘clear vision’ of Yogi

In his first virtual rally named ‘Jan Chaupal’, addressing voters of 21 Assembly constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked voters to get ‘united against divisive forces’ and ensure victory in the name of ‘Kamal ka phool’ and ‘roti’.

‘Paschim UP ki woh dharti hain jisne 1857 ki karanti mein desh ko ek jutata ka Sandesh diya tha.. Kamal ke phool aur roti ne humesha des

ko bantane walon ko muh tor jawab diya hai’ (The land of western Uttar Pradesh is such that it had given the message of unity in the 1857 revolution. The flower of lotus coupled with the ‘roti’ (food) have always given blunt reply to those trying to divide the country),” said Modi, underlining that ‘Hum ek jut rahenge to koi humein kabhi parasta nahi kar payega’ (If we stand united, then no one would be able to defeat us ever).

Targeting Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Prime Minister asked the public to compare the ‘clear vision’ of BJP and ‘strong leadership’ of chief minister Yogi Aditiyanath with leaders of ‘fake Samajwad’ and ‘leaders, who just dream.’ Addressing voters of the region that had seen riots in 2013, the Prime Minister asked them if they wish for such a government to come back that was ruled by ‘Dabang’ (musclemen) and ‘dangai’ (rioters) against a government that ‘worked for the welfare of youth, farmers and women including Muslim women against Triple talaq.’

Targeting first-time voters, especially youth, the PM asked them if they would like to vote for those who believed in rumours and not in the Indian-made vaccine and Indian scientists, those who are so superstitious that they would not even come to an educational and industrial hub like Noida just to come back to power.

‘Jo log satta khone ke andh vishwas ke karan Noida jaise Yuva akanshaon ke chetra mein ane se bhi katarate hain kya who yuva unke

sapanon ka pratinidhtva kar sakte hain..Jo desh ke apne tike par, vyagyanikon par vishwas nahi karte, jo affahon ko hawa dete hain, Woh UP ke yuvaon ke talent, unke innovation ka samman kar sakte hain,’ the PM said. He exhorted them to vote for a BJP government that would promote science and modernisation as well as takes pride of the state’s culture and heritage.

He continued, ‘Double engine ki sarkar sapne pura karti hai.. Main kabhi kabhi sunta hun ki kuch logon ko sapne ate hain..Sapne kisko ate hain, jo sota rehta hai..’ (The double-engine government fulfils the dreams. I hear sometimes that there are people, who get dreams but those who keep on sleeping are the ones who get dreams).”

“Jo jagta hai, woh sankalpa leta hai, Yogi ji jagne wale, jaag ke rakhne wale hain isliye snakalpa karne wale neta hain..Yahi

fark hai UP ke log achi tarah samajh rahe hain’ (Those who are awake, take a pledge. Yogi ji is a leader, who is awake and keeps others awake and thus he is a leader, who takes the pledge.. This is the different that people of UP are understanding very well),” he said.

Taking the comparison further and referring to those trying to grab power at any cost as ‘fake samajwadi’, Modi said, ‘Ek taraf

BJP hai jiske paas vikas ka spasta vision hai, Saaf suthara, imandar aur asardar netritva hai.. Dusari taraf, ahankar se bhare, samaj ko torne wale, kisi bhi keemat par satta pane ka sapne dekh rahe hain..Yeh hain kaun.. nakali samajwadi hain’ (One one side there is BJP, which has a clear vision, clean and honest and effective leadership. On the other side, there are those filled with arrogance, who divide the society and want to take the power at any cost. Who are they, they are fake Samajwadi).

The PM alleged that during the previous reign of the Samajwadi Party between 2012 and 2017, musclemen and rioters controlled law and order in the state. During those days, traders were looted, women were afraid to step out of their homes and thugs roamed freely under the patronage of the government. He claimed that the SP government ‘celebrated’ while the western UP region burned during the riots

He claimed that it took five years for the Adityanath government to bring down incidents of kidnapping and extortion that were rampant during the SP rule. He said the BJP government in UP taught the ‘meaning of law’ to criminals.

‘While we are making all the efforts to bring a ‘Badlav’ (change) in Uttar Pradesh, they are sitting with the intention of taking ‘badla’

(vengeyance) from you all, which is proven by the language, attitude, history and work of those that have been made candidates by them,’ he said. “‘UP ki janta who purane din nahi chahti hai’ (Public of UP does not want to bring back old days), said the PM.