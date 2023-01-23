At executive meeting, UP BJP resolves to make Modi PM again

The UP state BJP executive committee meeting on Sunday passed a political resolution proclaiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections adding that the state governments’ “dedication” towards service of poor, youths, women, farmers and labourers helped the party win the Assembly elections for the second consecutive time last year.

“With the efforts of determined party workers and the blessings of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to power again in 2024 for the third consecutive time. The public will give a befitting reply to the Opposition’s attempts to stop BJP’s victory chariot,” the political resolution read.

During the one-day state executive meet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in the state held last year.

Accusing the past governments in the state of neglecting the potential of religious and cultural heritage places in UP, Yogi said: “Those who did not understand the potential of these places used to stop Kanwar Yatras and would say that not even a bird will be allowed to flutter around at Ram Janmabhoomi (referring to then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s remark promising safety of Babri mosque in Ayodhya).

“When the Supreme Court delivers a historic judgment on Ram Janmanbhoomi in Ayodhya that makes us realize that the movement launched by ‘vichar parivar’ (RSS affiliates) was in the right direction,” he added.

BJP’s state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, on the other hand, drew attention towards the party’s defeat in Mainpuri and Khatauli by-elections. Chaudhary said the party’s defeat in the two crucial bypolls has sent a message to BJP workers to do more hard work if the party aspires to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 General Elections.

“The Opposition has lost ground due to the hard work of BJP workers… It has given a message to the Opposition parties that Delhi is far away for them….But our defeat in Khatauli and Mainpuri bypolls has sent a message that we still need to do more hard work,” Chaudhary said.

“The party has to achieve the goal of winning all the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in 2024 to make Narendra Modi our country’s PM once again… For this, we will also have to win those seats where we lost in 2019,” the state BJP chief added.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, calling him “anti-OBC”. Maurya said Akhilesh has not been able to accept him, an OBC leader, as the deputy CM. “Akhilesh’s experiments have failed in UP. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too have failed. Mayawati too has failed. Only BJP’s experiments have got success,” Maurya said.