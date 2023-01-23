scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

At executive meeting, UP BJP resolves to make Modi PM again

During the one-day state executive meet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the party's victory in the Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in the state held last year.

Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh BJP, BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsPrime Minister Narendra Modi
Listen to this article
At executive meeting, UP BJP resolves to make Modi PM again
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The UP state BJP executive committee meeting on Sunday passed a political resolution proclaiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections adding that the state governments’ “dedication” towards service of poor, youths, women, farmers and labourers helped the party win the Assembly elections for the second consecutive time last year.

“With the efforts of determined party workers and the blessings of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to power again in 2024 for the third consecutive time. The public will give a befitting reply to the Opposition’s attempts to stop BJP’s victory chariot,” the political resolution read.

During the one-day state executive meet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in the state held last year.

Accusing the past governments in the state of neglecting the potential of religious and cultural heritage places in UP, Yogi said: “Those who did not understand the potential of these places used to stop Kanwar Yatras and would say that not even a bird will be allowed to flutter around at Ram Janmabhoomi (referring to then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s remark promising safety of Babri mosque in Ayodhya).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Interview with MD & CEO, Union Bank of India: ‘Stress in the re...
Interview with MD & CEO, Union Bank of India: ‘Stress in the re...
Also Read |In PM Modi’s message to BJP, the subtext: To find another gear, create soft power and goodwill

“When the Supreme Court delivers a historic judgment on Ram Janmanbhoomi in Ayodhya that makes us realize that the movement launched by ‘vichar parivar’ (RSS affiliates) was in the right direction,” he added.

BJP’s state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, on the other hand, drew attention towards the party’s defeat in Mainpuri and Khatauli by-elections. Chaudhary said the party’s defeat in the two crucial bypolls has sent a message to BJP workers to do more hard work if the party aspires to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 General Elections.

Also Read |World in crisis, let us shape emerging order, PM Modi tells Global South

“The Opposition has lost ground due to the hard work of BJP workers… It has given a message to the Opposition parties that Delhi is far away for them….But our defeat in Khatauli and Mainpuri bypolls has sent a message that we still need to do more hard work,” Chaudhary said.

Advertisement

“The party has to achieve the goal of winning all the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in 2024 to make Narendra Modi our country’s PM once again… For this, we will also have to win those seats where we lost in 2019,” the state BJP chief added.

More from Lucknow

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, calling him “anti-OBC”. Maurya said Akhilesh has not been able to accept him, an OBC leader, as the deputy CM.  “Akhilesh’s experiments have failed in UP. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too have failed. Mayawati too has failed. Only BJP’s experiments have got success,” Maurya said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 03:03 IST
Next Story

DGPs’ meet: Agencies talk ways to tackle Khalistan extremism

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close