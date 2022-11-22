At curtain-raiser meet: Yogi Adityanath to launch Investors Summit logo and web portals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would launch two web portals focusing on ease of investment and the logo for the Global Investors Summit at a curtain-raiser ceremony to be organised in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UP GIS-23) is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 12.

The curtain-raiser ceremony would be organised at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in New Delhi and ambassadors of different countries and top bosses of Public Sector Undertakings have been invited to the event, among other guests. Adityanath would preside over the ceremony and assure the attendees of the state’s commitment towards providing a safe and secure business environment.

Apart from the two portals that would focus on “ease of investment” for potential investors, the summit logo and tagline will also be unveiled at the event. The event is being organised with the support of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Apart from the chief minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary DS Mishra and Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar would also be present on the occasion.

The two websites would be an online incentive management portal and Nivesh Sarathi’s official website.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of drawing Rs 10 lakh crore investment during the summit.

As part of its efforts to meet the target, the government has tweaked more than 25 sectoral policies, while increasing the incentives to be offered to potential investors.