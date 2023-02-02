At Ayodhya investors meet, firms bet big on hospitality, tourism

AS THE construction work of the Ram Temple is progressing at a brisk pace in Ayodhya, the region has started attracting the hospitality, tourism and wellness industries that are anticipating that it will become a popular tourist destination in the coming days.

Out of nearly Rs 19,000 crore proposals received during a district-level investors meet in Ayodhya on Wednesday, around Rs 6,176 crore were in the tourism sector alone, with investors keen on investing in setting up hotels, amenities, museum, guest houses and also recreational spaces in and around Ayodhya.

Also, senior officials in the tourism department said that apart from these, intents were also received for establishing a recreational park, ‘Rama Land’, on the lines of the US-based Disneyland, for wellness centres and launching a river cruise in the Saryu River.

“Ayodhya is attracting a lot of interest from the tourism and hospitality sectors. We have received intents and have signed MoUs with those interested in setting up hotels, amenities, guest houses and also unique concepts of recreational spaces and even a craft village,” said Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary (Tourism).

He informed that among some of the unique proposals that have come, one is regarding the setting up ‘Rama Land’, which would be a recreational park built with the Ramayana and its characters as a theme. Sources said that the project was aimed at providing a recreational as well as an educational space to tourists visiting Ayodhya.

“There are also several wellness centres that are willing to establish themselves in Ayodhya, along with interest shown in starting a cruise facility at Saryu, which is a perennial river with good flow of water through the year. Once these projects take final shape, Ayodhya would provide a space for complete wellness: Physical, mental as well as spiritual”.

Meanwhile, at a local investors’ meet, the state government claimed that 214 investors signed MoUs worth Rs 19,042 crore before Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’. Of these proposals, 60 MoUs worth Rs 6,176 crore were signed in the tourism sector, promising to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 16,276 people.

Advertisement

Another area that attracted interest was in the housing sector, in which 16 MoUs worth Rs 4,037 crore were signed. Also, four proposals worth Rs 3,793 crore were received in alternative source of energy sector. Other sectors in which MoUs were signed included medical and health worth Rs 565 crore, forest department worth Rs 582 crore, MSME sector which received 61 MoUs worth Rs 527 crore and even horticulture sector i.e. worth Rs 200 crore.

According to official sources, 214 intents were received worth Rs 19,042 crore in total, promising employment opportunities to nearly 45,000 people.