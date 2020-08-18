At 69, UP records highest single-day deaths, toll 2,515

Lucknow and Kanpur once again reported state’s highest fresh cases and deaths. (File)

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded the highest single-day fatalities attributed to the Covid-19 with 69 deaths, taking the toll to 2,515. As many as 4,186 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushed the total to 1,58,216.

In some good news, more patients were discharged than the new cases. The state has so far discharged 1,04,808 patients, including 4,376 in the last 24 hours.

Lucknow and Kanpur once again reported state’s highest fresh cases and deaths. Of the fresh deaths, the highest (10) has been reported from Kanpur Nagar followed by eight deaths from Lucknow, six from Moradabad, four each from Prayagraj, Unnao among others.

Besides, six districts reported more than 100 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state bulletin. Lucknow saw 595 cases followed by 429 in Kanpur Nagar, 198 in Varanasi, 154 in Ballia, and 144 in Prayagraj and 105 in Moradabad. Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar – two districts which had a high case load — reported 73 and 55 case respectively.

Lucknow and Kanpur have a total of 11,658 active cases — around 23 per cent of the total active cases (50,893) in the state.

