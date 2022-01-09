UP: At 6,411, new Covid cases jump by 50%; positivity rate climbs up to 2.9%

Fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 6,411 in the last 24 hours from 4,288 the previous day — a jump of 49.5 per cent. According to a state government bulletin on Saturday, the test positivity rate too reached 2.9 per cent from Friday’s 1.96 per cent. With the fresh cases, the state’s active caseload reached 18,551.

A government spokesperson said in a statement that all colleges and universities would remain closed till January 16 while online classes and examinations would continue.

After reporting two Covid-linked deaths in as many days, the state witnessed six deaths in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were reported from Meerut, and one each from Gorakhpur, Auraiya, Lakhimpur Kheri and Agra. As many as 171 Covid patients were declared recovered in the last 24 hours.

Gautam Budh Nagar continued to record the highest number of fresh cases at 1,141, followed by Lucknow (876), Ghaziabad (683) and Meerut (636). Gautam Buddha Nagar also accounted for the highest active cases at 3,527 with Lucknow (2,573), Ghaziabad (2,428) and Meerut (1,832) sharing a considerable burden.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said at the daily briefing that 2.2 lakh samples, including 1.22 lakh RT-PCR ones, were tested in 24 hours. “Of the 18,551 (active cases), 18,184 are in home isolation… In Lucknow, there were 2,573 active cases, and only 15 of them were admitted in hospitals,” he added.

The senior bureaucrat told reproters that 18.83 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday, taking the total to 21.05 crore.