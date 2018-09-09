Assistant teacher recruitment: Official suspended; high-level panel to probe ‘discrepancies’

A man jumped into the Gomti protesting alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, on Saturday. (Express photo) A man jumped into the Gomti protesting alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, on Saturday. (Express photo)

On Saturday Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended the secretary of the Examination Regulatory Authority in Allahabad, Sutta Singh, and directed disciplinary action against her for the alleged discrepancies.

The CM also constituted a high-level committee headed by Principal Secretary, Sugar Industry & Cane Development Department, Sanjay Bhoosreddy and comprising ‘Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan’ (SSA) Director Vedpati Mishra and Basic Education Director Sarvendra Vikaram Singh to probe into the discrepancies.

The government action comes in the wake of the Allahabad High Court noticing several discrepancies in the examinations that were conducted in May and results announced in August.

A candidate named Sonika Devi had approached the high court in August claiming that her results did not agree with her calculations, arrived at after tallying answers given in the answer key.

On August 31, the Lucknow bench of the court matched the bar codes on the answer sheets and observed that in Devi’s case, it seemed that the answer sheets were swapped at the time of evaluation. It also found that there were 23 applicants who were wrongly declared qualified in the examination. Their recruitment was stayed.

Media Adviser to CM Mrityunjay Kumar said that the Advocate General has informed the court that the government would take action against those responsible after the investigation into the matter is over.

“Prima facie it is found that there were serious discrepancies in the evaluation and declaration of the result, and more investigation is needed so that exemplary action can be taken. The CM has taken this decision (suspension of the official) to set an example and establish the responsibility at the high level,” Kumar said.

He further said that following the CM order to fill the posts vacant in the Basic Siksha Parishad and the Examination Regulatory Authority, Additional Director (Basic Education) Rubi Singh has been posted as the Secretary, Basic Sikhsa Parishad, Allahabad while Joint Director Lalita Pradeep has been made the Additional Director at the Basic Siksha Directorate in Lucknow.

Four attempt ‘suicide’

Three persons jumped into the Gomti and another attempted suicide by slashing his wrist on Saturday evening while protesting against alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination for assistant teachers held earlier this year.

Police rescued all four persons and their conditions are stable. Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that the step taken by them was more symbolic and all three knew how to swim and later came out the river by themselves.

Police from Mahanagar police station has been deployed at the Basic Siksha Directorate where a thousand protesters are still protesting at the time of filing this report.

