Assistant teacher applicants protest: 200 held outside SCERT office

More than 200 assistant teacher applicants protesting outside the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) office in Lucknow were taken into police custody on Sunday afternoon.

Protesting since August 28, the applicants were demanding recruitment to more than 26,000 assistant teachers post in government schools.

It is also been alleged that police cane-charged protesters sleeping in the SCERT campus in the early hours of Sunday. Senior police officers have, however, said that while they went to remove protesters from the campus, no force was used.

“We were sleeping outside the SCERT building when, at around 2 am, around 30-40 policemen came and asked us to leave the campus. When we did not agree to that, they started beating us with canes without any warning. They even used force on women protesters. There was only one woman police officer with the team at the time. Several suffered injuries,” alleged Rajan Awasthi, a protester.

“A police team was sent to the SCERT office to remove the protesters,” said SP (Trans Gomti) Harendra Kumar. “When the team reached, those protesting panicked and started running here and there. We realised that if these people ran towards the road then it could cause accidents and that is why the police team left the protesters there that time. Later, at around 3 pm we vacated the campus and detained around 200 protesters. It never came to use of force. No protester is there at the campus anymore,” said Kumar. Police also used water canons against the protesters. The official added that those detained might be presented before a magistrate by late night and from there they might get bail.

On Saturday, three of the protesters had jumped into the Gomti river on Saturday while another attempted suicide by slashing his wrist. All of them were rescued by the police and other protesters.

Earlier, more than 1 lakh candidate had appeared in the recruitment exam for assistant teachers on May 27 this year. Only 41,556 qualified the exam High Court order stating that hiring should be done on the basis of 40 percent and 45 percent as cut-offs respectively for SC/ST and General/OBC students. The remaining 26,994 seats are still vacant for the post.

