Assembly Session: Discussion on Budget Neither rozgar nor vichar in Budget: Akhilesh

Calling the latest Budget of the UP government “directionless”, which can neither give solutions to the current problems nor shows the path to the future, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the “double-engine” BJP government failed to fulfil its promise of “doubling the income” of farmers and giving jobs to youth.

Speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on the Budget, the Leader of the Opposition countered the claims of the Yogi Adityanath government citing Niti Aayog reports and said the people of UP are just being shown the “1 trillion dollar economy dream” with “nothing on the ground”.

“This was the seventh budget of the government. Every time, it says the budget presented is historic and the biggest. Even after that many parameters of the state have not improved. The government should also go through the Niti Aayog 2023-24 ranking of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“It (The Budget) neither has a solution to present problems nor a way for the future. The double-engine government, which promised to double farmers’ income, is also not there… It neither has ‘rozgar’ (employment) nor ‘vichar’ (thought),” he added.

“The government is showing a dream of achieving 1 trillion dollar economy but it should see the Niti Aayog report -“Satat Vikas Lakshya-2021” and see where Uttar Pradesh stands… Uttar Pradesh lags behind on various fronts,” he said.

“Sarkar ko samajwadi siddhant ko samajhna hoga… Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas ya Ram Rajya bina samajwadi ke sambhav nahi hai (The government will have to understand the concept of socialism. The slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas — inclusive development — and the dream of Ram Rajya is not possible without socialism),” Akhilesh added.

Calling the government’s claim of receiving Rs 33 lakh crore investment proposals at the recently concluded Global Investors Summit as “sab ka sab investment hawa mein hi dikhyi de raha hai (all in air investment)”, Akhilesh asked the government to outline its plan to achieve 1 trillion dollar economy goal. “From 2017 to 2022, the average growth rate has been 7.8 per cent, which is about 5 per cent less than what the Samajwadi Party government had achieved. The Finance Minister should inform the House how they plan to achieve this target. Even at a 19 per cent growth rate in this financial year, the government will need a 34 per cent growth rate to achieve the 1 trillion dollar economy target,” Akhilesh said, adding the CM should change his economic adviser for “misleading him”.

“The Public Works Department (PWD) utilised only about 30 per cent of the funds allocated in the previous budget… Aise 1 trillion dollar economy milegi? (Will this be how the target of 1 trillion dollar economy could be reached?),” he quipped.

The SP chief also claimed that the government has hired an organisation “just to manage data” and is paying it Rs 200 crore “to hide its failure on the economic front”. Pointing out that Atal University was functional from the 9th floor of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, Akhilesh said that in the past six years, the BJP government could not give a single university.