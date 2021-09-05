Assembly Polls Pre-poll survey showing BJP leading mischievous and misleading: Mayawati

Calling a recent pre-poll survey telecast by news channel “mischievous”, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday said that the survey was done to mislead the people of Uttar Pradesh and lower the morale of her party’s workers and leaders.

“It is well known that with the Covid pandemic, the economy has been in bad shape like in 1991. Because of this, the whole country has been suffering for a long time due to inflation, poverty and unemployment. Due to this, there is anger among people against the BJP and the ruling party’s rating graph has also fallen. Yesterday, a TV channel was showing a pre-poll survey where BJP got more than 40 per cent of the vote share, which is higher than last time. This seems to be a bit in the air, also mischievous and misleading,” the BSP chief said in a statement.

Mayawati said that the survey’s main target was to show the BJP in a good light, while also trying to lower the morale of BSP people. “They should know that BSP people have faced such conspiracies in the past too. They will not fall for this survey, but will rather accept it as a challenge,” said Mayawati.

Drawing a parallel with the state elections in 2007, the former chief minister said, “Our party finds it hard to digest the Cvoters pre-poll survey. In 2007, despite there being a huge support for the BSP, the pre-poll surveys refused to acknowledge that BSP will form the government and kept saying that our party will be the single largest party. But after the results came in, we formed the government with a full majority.”

She said that with the elections approaching, such conspiracies will also increase and will get more and more “divisive and cheap”.

She claimed that while Dalits, backwards, tribals, Muslims and other religious minorities were with the BSP, “the Brahmin community among the upper castes is also supporting my party”.

Mayawati said that because of the success of the BSP’s Brahmin outreach programmes, it has made the rival parties anxious and now the “BJP is copying the BSP and starting a similar outreach programme for the prabuddh varg (intellectuals)”. “If a party is copying us, then how can they be ahead of us, while we are nowhere (in the survey). This shows that the survey is mischievous,” she said.