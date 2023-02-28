scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Assembly passes Bill to control molasses supply

During the debate, Opposition leaders had demanded that the Bill be sent to a committee as it would put "additional tax burden" on sugarcane farmers in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Sheera Niyantran (molasses control) (Amendment) Bill was passed in the state Assembly after a debate on Monday.

State Minister Nitin Agarwal informed the House that the amendment was introduced to control the storage, gradation, supply and prices of molasses and curb the production of illicit liquor.

“The unregulated sale of molasses released from sugar and khandsari units is leading to smuggling of molasses. The illegal conversion of molasses into illicit liquor not only entails colossal loss of revenue but also takes a heavy toll on human life,” he added.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 05:29 IST
