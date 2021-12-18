Assembly debate MoS son’s arrest example of justice: State Minister

With the BJP-led Central government facing Opposition heat for its refusal to dismiss Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Minister Suresh Khanna on Friday said for the first time, the son of a sitting MoS (Home) had been arrested and called it “a live example of justice”. Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Speaking on behalf of the state government during a debate on the supplementary Budget in the Assembly, Khanna said, “Pehli baar hua hai ki kendriya grah rajya mantri ka beta jail mein hai.. yeh nyaya priyata ka jeeta jagta roop hai. [For the first time, it has happened that the son of a Union minister of a state for Home is in jail… it is a live example of love for justice].”

The clamour for Ajay Mishra’s dismissal has grown louder after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, said it the incident was planned conspiracy. Four farmers and a journalists were run over by a convoy of vehicles, one of them belonging to Ajya Mishra, during a farmer protest in October.

During the debate in the Assembly, Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary targeted the state government over its claims on law and order, and handling of Covid.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim that no riot had taken place in the state since 2017, Chaudhary alleged: “Danga ke mahir aap hain to kaise hoga (How can riots take place, when rioters are in the government).” He added that some ministers were facing riots charges.

The SP leader alleged that the state government was dividing people on the Hindu-Muslim and caste lines.

While Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary went on to claim that because of the acts of present Government, public wants Akhilesh Yadav to come back and that is why, there is a crowd to welcome him wherever he goes.

As the treasury benches commented on the recent reunion of Shivpal Singh Yadav and his nephew and SP chief Akhilesh, Chaudhary said, “Yes, the uncle and nephew have united. You wanted to create a divide, but it didn’t happen.”

Referring to the second supplementary budget, the SP leader said the government had failed to utilise a large chunk of funds from the main Budget and the first supplementary budget.

Chaudhary alleged that the state was leading in crimes against women, suicides, loot, murders. In reply, minister Khanna claimed that Uttar Pradesh had improved drastically in controlling crimes.

Questioning the state government’s intent to recruit people for government jobs, the leader of opposition said at least 16 question papers had been leaked in the past five years.