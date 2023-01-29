scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Assault on power dept staffers: SP MLA among two acquitted

A SPECIAL MP/MLA court in Shamli on Friday acquitted SP MLA Nahid Hasan and a local resident, who were facing a case in connection with alleged assault on two employees of the electricity department in Jhinjhana area in 2019. Nahid Hasan is MLA from Kairana in Shamli.

Defence Counsel Rashid Ali Chauhan identified the other person booked in the case as Haider Ali, a resident of Shamli.

According to Chauhan, the case dates back to July 11, 2019 when then sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the electricity department, Nazim Ahmed filed an FIR against unidentified persons at the Jhinjhana police station. Complainant had alleged that when he along with electric technician Ravindra Kumar were on their way to Sikandarpur electricity house in a car, unidentified persons stopped their vehicle in front of them. When they came out of the car, the assailants attacked them with sticks. After some local residents intervened, the assailants left. A case was registered on several charges, including voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty. During the course of investigation, the police added attempt to murder charge and booked Nahid Hasan and Haider Ali in the case.

Chauhan added that the complainant had claimed that days before the alleged attack, he along with his team conducted a drive to nab people involved in power theft. He got 11 FIRs lodged against people allegedly involved in power theft.

Hasan, a two-time MLA, was arrested in January last year on charge under the Gangster Act, was released from jail in December on bail. Hasan contested the previous assembly election from inside jail and won, defeating the BJP’s Mriganka Singh.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 04:10 IST
Prayagraj Violence over prophet remarks: HC grants bail to prime accused

