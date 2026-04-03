Assam polls 2026 | ‘NDA will ensure Assam doesn’t become land of love jihad or land jihad’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed his first election rally on Friday in Barpeta constituency, saying the NDA is committed to “ensuring that Assam does not become a land of love jihad or land jihad” as he hit out at the Congress and AIUDF over infiltration in the state.
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Adityanath highlighted that prayers are no longer offered on roads in UP, and religious places do not witness loud shouting. “No curfew, no danga, vahan sab hai changa (No curfew, no riots, everything is fine there),” he said.
Addressing the gathering in support of NDA candidate Deepak Kumar Das, Adityanath said infiltration will not be allowed, and any conspiracy by the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to change the demographic structure through infiltrators will be defeated.
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said whenever Congress and UDF got an opportunity, they insulted India and its identity. He alleged that UDF seeks to capture power with the support of infiltrators, while Congress, as its ally, is playing with Assam’s culture.
Adityanath alleged that Congress and AIUDF had harmed Assam’s culture by settling infiltrators and allowing them to control resources such as ration, housing and land. He said the double-engine government in Assam has resolved not to allow the state to become a hub of infiltration and to drive out rioters.
The UP chief minister said that the NDA government is taking steps to identify and remove infiltrators while also advancing projects like the Maa Kamakhya Corridor and development works under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
He added that the NDA government is protecting Assam’s cultural heritage and thwarting attempts to alter its demography.
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Adityanath highlighted the contributions of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva in the Vaishnav tradition and said their legacy has transformed Assam into a land of unity, devotion and humanity.
He praised the Ahom dynasty for resisting foreign invaders and recalled the bravery of Lachit Borphukan as an inspiration for youth.
The UP chief minister said that during the Congress rule, Bharat Ratna was given mainly to members of one family. He said Bhupen Hazarika, a symbol of Assam’s culture, was not awarded Bharat Ratna by Congress, but was honoured in 2019 under the Modi government, while Gopinath Bordoloi received it in 1999 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
He referred to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya and said that after decades, the construction of the Ram Mandir became possible under a double-engine government.
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The Assam Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9 to elect 126 members. The votes will be counted on May 4.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More