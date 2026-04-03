Assam polls 2026 | ‘NDA will ensure Assam doesn’t become land of love jihad or land jihad’: Yogi Adityanath

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said whenever Congress and UDF got an opportunity, they insulted India and its identity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed his first election rally on Friday in Barpeta constituency, saying the NDA is committed to “ensuring that Assam does not become a land of love jihad or land jihad” as he hit out at the Congress and AIUDF over infiltration in the state.

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Adityanath highlighted that prayers are no longer offered on roads in UP, and religious places do not witness loud shouting. “No curfew, no danga, vahan sab hai changa (No curfew, no riots, everything is fine there),” he said.

Addressing the gathering in support of NDA candidate Deepak Kumar Das, Adityanath said infiltration will not be allowed, and any conspiracy by the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to change the demographic structure through infiltrators will be defeated.