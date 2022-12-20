ASI, Agra civic body spar over tax notices to Taj Mahal, Agra Fort

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been served notices by the Agra Municipal Corporation over dues in property, service, and water taxes for three city-based monuments, including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and the Itmad-ud-Daula Tomb.

For the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the ASI has to pay property tax to the tune of Rs 1.4 lakh and Rs 1.9 crore in water tax, according to the notices. While Agra Mayor Naveen Jain said the notices were served for the “structures outside the monuments”, senior ASI officials termed the MC’s move wrong, claiming that even a structure outside a monument is part of it and can’t be taxed as per the rules.

Superintending Archaeologist (Agra) Raj Kumar Patel said, “We have been served house tax notice for the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. The notice hasn’t been served yet, but we have information about it. The amount for the house tax for eastern gate of the monument is Rs 1.4 lakh, while another notice for water and sewage charges is of Rs 1.9 crore. Both notices were served by the Municipal Corporation.”

“Another notice for the Itmad-ud-Daula tomb is regarding property tax to the tune of Rs 1.2 lakh. Also, a notice of Rs 5 crore for service charges for the Agra Fort has been issued,” he added.

The officer claimed that these taxes are not applicable on monuments and their upkeep.

“The monuments are exempted from such taxes under various Acts and laws of the government and we have filed a reply to the notices,” he said.

Mayor Jain said, “It is correct that the monument (Taj Mahal) is not taxed under the MC rules. The notices served by the civic body for structures outside the monument that are being used for commercial purposes such as stay of staff. CISF officials are also staying there. This is a residential activity. We haven’t served notice for the monuments. As of the water tax, we have formed a team and sent it to the monument to examine the matter and submit a report. Further action will be taken accordingly,” said Jain.

“If they have an objection, they can file a reply and a solution can be reached. We had served notice in 2017 for the Taj Mahal, but got no response. Both are government departments,” said the Mayor.

On the Mayor’s claim that the notices were served for residential and other structures built outside the monument, Patel said there is not a single house near the Taj Mahal.

“The notification on the Taj Mahal is that the surrounding area is also part of the monument. The entire premise is part of the monument. There are some structures for upkeep of the monument. For instance, if there are CCTV cameras at the monument, we need a room to check the footage. Same goes for the ticket counters and other things. These structures are used for the upkeep of the monument. Under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the structures for preservation, conservation and protection are all part of a monument. Even the fencing and the land is part of the monument,” he said.

They have replied to the notice citing said the Act for the functioning of the municipalities in the state that says that these monuments are tax-free, Patel claimed.

On the mayor’s reference to a notice being served in 2017, Patel said, “I don’t know about it. And if it is the case, why were not we given reminders.” The monument is the nation’s property and the ASI is merely a custodian, he said, adding the ownership of most monuments is with the state government.