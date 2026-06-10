Twist in POCSO case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand: Complainant now says it’s fake

On March 25, Saraswati and his disciple were granted anticipatory bail in the case by the Allahabad High Court. (File Photo)

Months after lodging a complaint accusing Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of allegedly sexually harassing two minors in Prayagraj, Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj has claimed he was misled and lodged “a fake case”.

In a video statement, Maharaj claimed, “The conspiracy to get a false case lodged against Avimukteshwaranand was planned by (Mahant) Ramchandra Das. I was pressured and misled.” He also alleged many officials are involved in this. “I have WhatsApp chats and call recordings of Das telling me how to lodge the case,” he alleged.

Das, the mahant of Deva Ashram in Mathura, in a statement, refuted Maharaj’s claims and demanded legal action against him, alleging the latter may cause harm to him.