Ashish Mishra’s sample sent to laboratory for confirmation of dengue: Jail official

The sample of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who is currently in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has been sent to a laboratory for confirmation of dengue, a senior jail official said on Saturday.

“It is not confirmed as to whether he (Mishra) is suffering from dengue. His sample was sent for testing on Friday. The picture will be clear once the report comes,” Superintendent of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail PP Singh told PTI.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 in violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest.

Thirteen people, including Mishra, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.