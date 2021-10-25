Ashish Mishra in hospital as second blood report confirms he has dengue

Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who is the prime accused in the deaths of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri, was on Sunday admitted to district hospital after he was tested positive for dengue. A police force has been deployed at the hospital to ensure security.

Lakhimpur jail authorities shifted Ashish Mishra to a hospital on the recommendation of doctors, who examined him after obtaining the second report of blood test which also confirmed dengue.

The district hospital has again sent his blood sample for test and the report is awaited.

“We have sent the blood sample of Ashish for a third test and the report is awaited. On the basis of the report, experts would decide the next course of action,” Shailesh Bhatnagar, chief medical officer, Lakhimpur Kheri, said. On Friday, a local court in Lakhimpur Kheri sent Ashish and three others to two days’ police custody. The three other accused are Ashish’s friend Ankit Das, his driver Shekhar Bharti and private gunner Lateef. Ankit is the nephew of Congress leader and former Union minister Akhilesh Das.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, sent Ashish to jail on Saturday evening, a day before his two-day police custody concludes. Sources said the SIT shifted him to jail soon after receiving a medical report which stated that he was suffering from dengue.

“Ashish was suffering from fever for the last three days. His blood sample was collected yesterday for a test. After receiving Ashish’s report, the SIT sent him back to jail before scheduled time,” Ashish’s lawyer Awadesh Kumar Singh said.

On Saturday evening, Ashish reached jail carrying his medical report. The jail’s doctor examined Ashish and kept him under his observation. “On the recommendation of doctors, Ashish was sent to the district hospital for treatment. The second blood test report also stated that he was suffering from dengue. A police team is deployed at the hospital for his security,” KK Singh, superintendent, Lakhimpur Kheri district jail, said.