Asaram event at Shahjahanpur Jail: Superintendent, jailor among 6 officials found guilty

Six officials of Shahjahanpur district jail, including the superintendent and jailor, have been found guilty for facilitating an event inside the prison glorifying rape convict Asaram by putting his picture when the blankets were distributed to prisoners on December 21.

An inquiry was ordered by the government after a section of media reported the event. It was also reported that two persons booked for killing a witness in the Asaram case were also present at the function.

The inquiry was conducted by Senior Superintendent RN Pandey.

Director General (Prison) Anand Kumar said on the basis of inquiry report, departmental proceedings against the six jail officials – jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar, jailor Rajesh Kumar and four jail warders — would start.

Asaram, who was convicted in a rape case, is at current lodged in a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The inquiry found that during the function held inside the jail, blankets were distributed by three persons from Lucknow. However, according to a jail official, none of them were Narayan Pandey and Arjun — the two accused of killing a witness in the Asaram cases – as reported in a section of media.

Pandey was arrested in 2015 for the murder of witness Kripal Singh in Shahjahanpur in 2015. He was released on bail in 2019.

“We checked police record and found that Arjun, who visited the jail on December 21 was a different person and not the one who the police are looking for,” said the official.