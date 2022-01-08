Owaisi: Muslim appeasement a lie… they faced discrimination

AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi here on Friday said Muslims faced deliberate discrimination and exploitation in Uttar Pradesh and it was a lie that the community was appeased by the previous governments in the state.

Speaking at an event where he released a report prepared by academics on the condition of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, the MP from Hyderabad said: “The data that has come out shows that appeasement of Muslims in UP has not happened.

Whereas, the Muslims in UP have faced deliberate discrimination and exploitation, and all the political parties are responsible for this. The objective of launching this paper is that the government sees a mirror to know the condition of Muslims in UP.”

“We would like that this paper – “Situating Development of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh Policy Implications” – is read by policymakers, politicians, and people, so that they know that no Muslims were never appeased in the state,” he added.

“Here I have data. What is the response the opponents have? Does the SP, BSP or BJP have answers to the findings in this paper,” he added.