As migrants pour in, special trains likely to run soon; state gears up for testing

With migrant workers once again returning to their home states following a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Centre is planning to start special train services from selected places. Also, migrants of Uttar Pradesh are coming back to the state to cast their vote for the panchayat poll, the candidates of which have promised to provide them train and bus tickets, sources in the government said on Thursday.

While no official announcement has been made regarding this yet, but the district administrations across Uttar Pradesh have been asked to make arrangements, including facilities for antigen tests at airports, railway stations and bus terminals. The directive was communicated to all the district magistrates during a review meeting held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

Sources said special trains are likely to be operated from Maharashtra and the southern states. Thus, arrangements will be made at several districts, including Gorakhpur, Gonda and Basti, which had seen a huge number of migrant workers pouring in last year.

“The district administrations have been asked to remain prepared with all the arrangements, right from testing those arriving from other states to ensuring quarantine facilities. Moreover, a large number of people are also returning to the state to cast their vote at the panchayat polls,” said a government officer.

The CM has reviewed the situation in 13 districts – Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar,

Jhansi, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Moradabad – where Covid cases are rising constantly.