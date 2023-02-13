As investors’ summit wraps up, Uttar Pradesh gears up to host G20 events for next 3 days

After drawing investment proposals worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit, the Uttar Pradesh government will get busy hosting the three-day meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) from Monday in Lucknow. Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Communications and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be inaugurating the Digital India Experience Centre and other side events on Day 1 of the meeting.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Railways. Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar would also be present at the event.

As part of India’s G20 Presidency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is hosting the first DEWG meeting in Lucknow. The participants to the event would include G20 members, delegates from nine guest countries and five international organisations, among others.

Officials said over 70 foreign delegates arrived in Lucknow on Sunday ahead of the meeting. Apart from attending seminars, the guests would be able to get a glimpse of Lucknow’s culture through the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence, and its cuisine.

Officials said the delegates and experts attending the meetings would deliberate on three priority areas of DEWG – digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity in the digital economy, and digital skilling. The DEWG meeting would include workshops, discussions and side events on themes that complement the DEWG agenda.

The side events planned include four workshops on digital public infrastructure. These workshops would focus on themes like sharing implementation experiences of digital identity in various countries, sharing of cybersecurity solutions for MSMEs, digital public infrastructure to boost the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals and the use of geo-spatial technologies for infrastructure and product development in the digital economy.

Apart from these workshops, the delegates would also get to know more about the digital initiatives launched by the Uttar Pradesh government. The delegates can look forward to attending an exhibition on how the Centre’s Digital India campaign has transformed billions of lives in the country using cutting-edge technology. Visitors can also engage with more than 40 digital transformational initiatives at the Digital India Experience Centre including online tours of spiritual tourist attractions in the state.

The next DEWG meetings would be held in Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru in April, June and August, 2023 respectively. The ministerial meeting of DEWG will be held in Bengaluru in August 2023.