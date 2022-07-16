As delayed and deficient rain hit paddy, farmers pin hope on next week shower

With Uttar Pradesh receiving deficient rainfall this monsoon so far, paddy plantation has been delayed in most parts of the state, triggering concern among farmers of a big loss in rice production if the rainfall situation does not improve in a week.

According to experts, delayed and deficient monsoon has already led to around 10-15 per cent loss in rice production, and if rainfall is delayed beyond two weeks then it could lead to over 50 per cent loss in rice production.

“The delayed monsoon is going to affect farmers in east Uttar Pradesh greatly because, in these parts, there are more marginalised farmers who mainly depend on monsoon as they have less availability of mechanised irrigation facilities. Thus, they are more vulnerable to weather adversities,” said Sitaram Mishra, agrometeorology expert at Acharya Narendradev Agriculture University, Ayodhya.

“The plantation of paddy begins with the initial showers around June 20. Therefore, the period between June 20 and July 20 is crucial for paddy sowing. The normal rainfall in June is about 132 mm, while in July, it is about 290 mm. But so far, there was 75 to 80 per cent deficient rainfall in both the month,” Mishra added.

“We are still optimistic, and expect the arrival of rainfall by this week. If that happens further losses could be avoided,” Mishra said.

However, farmers are not that optimistic and fear that like wheat, they might face losses in rice this year.

“The plantation for rice begins from June 20. For that, most of us prepare the nursery by the end of May so that as soon as the initial monsoon shower arrives, we can start the plantation… The saplings should be transferred from nurseries to the fields within 20 to 25 days from the first showers, but there is still no sign of rain,” said Umanath Shukla, a farmer in Amaniganj area of Ayodhya.

He said that while he has planted saplings using water from tubewells and ponds, there are many, who would not plant saplings till the monsoon arrives.

“It takes about Rs 4,000 to

Rs 5,000 per bigha to prepare the nursery, plant the saplings, prepare the soil. Thus, many farmers would not take the risk and would not plant at all if rainfall does not arrive in a week’s time. While wheat production was reduced tremendously, we fear reduction in rice production might be a bigger burden,” Shukla added.

According to him, 1 hectare of field yields about 60 quintals of rice on average. “But with each week’s delay in monsoon, the average reduction in yield is between 1.5 and 2 quintals,” he added.

According to weather forecasters, the monsoon had arrived in the state ahead of schedule last year and had covered the entire state by June 20, which is the normal date for the arrival of monsoon across the state.

“However, this year, while the monsoon touched Chuk area of Sonbhadra, the active surge could not come as the entire monsoon turf shifted towards south to Odisha… Normal rainfall from June 1 to July 14 in Uttar Pradesh is around 209 mm. However, this year it has been just 77 mm aggregated rainfall across the state so far,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a scientist at Lucknow Meteorological Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department.

“We are expecting a shift in the monsoon turf in the next three days and hope that monsoon would cover the entire state by July 18,” he added.

Asked about the delayed monsoon affecting paddy, Additional Chief Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh said, “The delay has certainly caused some losses in the plantation that was already done. However, there is still a week’s window. It is a wait-and-watch situation, after that then we would take further measures.”

According to the updated status on July 13 under the Kharif Campaign 2022-23, land measuring 42.41 lakh hectares has been sown as against the target of 96.03 lakh hectares, which is only 44.16 per cent of the target. Of this, 45 per cent is for paddy cultivation alone. By July 13 last year, 53.46 lakh hectares of land had been sown.

A government official said the paddy-sown area in the state for the past two years has been close to around 60 lakh hectares, witnessing an increase of about 1 lakh hectares last year.

“Because of favourable conditions, production of rice, which is the main Kharif crop in Uttar Pradesh, has been around 15 million tonne for the past three years. It is true that farmers especially in east UP have sown the paddy and are waiting for the rain. Even if rainfall arrives within a week, the loss can be compensated by sowing some late varieties in east Uttar Pradesh,” said Sanjay Singh, Director General, UP Council for Agriculture Research.