As Covid infection soars, CM sends special teams to worst-hit districts

People throng a fruit seller’s cart in Noida on Thursday night as the process of unlock geared pace in the state. Noida reported 110 Covid cases and one death in the past 24 hours. AP People throng a fruit seller’s cart in Noida on Thursday night as the process of unlock geared pace in the state. Noida reported 110 Covid cases and one death in the past 24 hours. AP

With a massive surge of 485 new Covid cases in capital Lucknow in the past 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported its highest-ever single day increase — 3,765 positive cases. The state also registered its highest number of deaths – 57 – in a single day, taking the total Covid-linked deaths to 1,587.

For the first time, the total number of active cases breached the 30,000-mark.

As per the state health department’s bulletin, a total of 46,803 Covid patients in the state have been declared recovered.

At least seven districts in the state now have active cases in four digits.

Coronavirus Explained Oxford, Johnson & Johnson vaccines prevent infection in monkeys

Protein identified as potential Achilles’ heel of coronavirus

Here's how Covid-19 hit virus-free Vietnam again Click here for more

Capital Lucknow is by far the worst-hit district with 4,381 active cases on Thursday, followed by Kanpur Nagar with 2,536 active cases. Kanpur Nagar also has the highest death count— seven short of 200 with six more deaths in the past 24 hours.

In the list of the districts with more than a thousand active cases are Varanasi (1,693), Prayagraj (1,212, Bareilly (1,330), Gorakhpur (1,045), and Jhansi(1,020).

Apart from Lucknow, 208 new cases were reported in Kanpur Nagar in the past 24 hours, 153 in Varanasi, 133 in Prayagraj, 125 in Moradabad, 110 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 100 in Ballia.

The highest number of deaths in last 24 hours has been reported from Varanasi (seven) followed by six in Kanpur Nagar, five in Gorakhpur, four each in Bareilly and Rae Bareli, three in Mirzapur, two each in Hathras, Kaushambi, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow, and one each in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prayagraj, Agra, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Barabanki, Mainpuri, Sultanpur, Pilibhit, Bhadohi, Amroha, Pratapgarh, Banda, and Ambedkar Nagar.

With the number of cases increasing, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the director of Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences to send a team of specialists to some of the districts worst affected by the pandemic, including Kanpur and Varanasi.

The CM said that special efforts should be made to improve the treatment of coronavirus patients in districts like Prayagraj, Bareilly, Jhansi, and Gorakhpur that have witnessed a surge in new infections.

He also has announced to provide additional funds at the level of the district magistrate, the chief medical officer, and the chief development officer.

As per the latest announcement, a sum of Rs 3 crore will be provided to districts with less than 25 lakh population and Rs 5 crore more than 25 lakh population.

The fund should be used on the recommendation of a committee of district magistrates and chief medical officer, the Chief Minister directed.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the district officials will be asked to be flexible with the funds and they can make arrangements required for the battle against Covid.

Awasthi added that the Chief Minister has also directed the officials to increase the number of isolation beds in L-2 (those with oxygen supply facility) and L-3 (ventilator facility) hospitals, mainly in Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar and other highly affected districts.

DG (Health) has been directed to have regular meetings with the in-charge of medical colleges and the CMOs of all districts. They have also been told to increase the number of L-2 hospitals in all the districts.

Additional Chief Secretary ( Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that out of the 32,649 active cases at present in the state, 7,198 are in home isolation, 1,112 are in private hospitals, 172 are in L-1 plus semi paid hospitals and the rest 24,167 are in the government Covid facilities.

—With PTI Inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd