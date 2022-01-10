As Covid cases multiply, Uttar Pradesh says 98% infected in home isolation

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with the state reporting 7,695 new cases in the last 24 hours, the government on Sunday said that 98 per cent (25,445) of the total 25,974 active cases are currently in home isolation “signifying the mildness of the Omicron variant”.

The state will go to elections from February 10 and the Election Commission has banned roadshows and rallies until January 15 citing a surge in Covid-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.

Uttar Pradesh had reported 6,411 daily new cases on Saturday, and 4,288 on Friday. A week ago, the state had reported 552 cases in a day, according to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department. In the last seven days, the state has reported a jump of 1300 per cent.

The total number of deaths in the state, as per the government record, reached 22,928 on Sunday with four more deaths reported on Saturday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut continue to add most of the new infections – Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,149), Lucknow (1,115), Ghaziabad (922) and Meerut (715).

The four districts have the highest number of active infections too — Gautam Buddh Nagar (4,612), Lucknow (3,653), Ghaziabad (3,297) and Meerut (2,519).

The teest-positivity rate also increased to 3.45 per cent from 2.90 per cent on Saturday. The total number of tests done in the last 24 hours was 2.22 lakh, the government said.

At a review meeting earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to achieve the target of vaccinating all eligible adolescents in the state by January 15. “Special camps should be organised in secondary schools and it should be ensured that 100 per cent of adolescents receive their first dose by the end of this week,” he said.

So far, over 21,54,908 teens have been administered vaccine doses in the state.

For those districts where the first dose coverage still remains less than 80 per cent, the chief minister directed the district administrations to prepare a detailed action plan and ensure 100 per cent vaccination of adults.

The government has already imposed night curfews across the state, and said that it has stepped up vigilance in all the 75 districts.