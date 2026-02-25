As CM wraps up Singapore visit, he says ‘360-degree change’ in perception of UP

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be leaving for Japan on Wednesday for the next leg of his four-day trip, said the response received in Singapore has been extremely encouraging. “We have received investment proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore, including MoUs valued at around Rs 60,000 crore. These investments will serve as important milestones in our journey towards making UP a $1 trillion economy.”
He claimed that “today, the perception of UP has undergone a 360-degree change. The state has emerged as a preferred and trusted destination for investment, both within India and globally”.
He further said he met more than 100 representatives over the past two days and had positive and meaningful discussions with the President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Energy Minister of Singapore as well as chairpersons and CEOs of major fintech companies.
“Singapore has established itself as a global hub for aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services. We are exploring the possibility of developing a similar world-class MRO ecosystem at Noida International Airport, Jewar, which will further strengthen UP’s position as a major aviation and logistics hub,” he said.
The CM said he also visited the SATS Changi Airport Logistics Hub in Singapore. “Toured the advanced air cargo handling systems, cold chain logistics and integrated supply chain operations. In light of the upcoming Noida International Airport, the visit was highly relevant in drawing valuable insights to further strengthen UP aviation infrastructure and multi-modal logistics ecosystem,” he said after meeting Deputy Prime Minister K Shanmugam.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inaugurated the Capital’s first-ever green waste processing plant to convert horticulture waste into compost for reuse. This addresses a long-pending concern raised by RWAs, schools, and local residents. The government plans to establish more such facilities in every district for efficient waste management.