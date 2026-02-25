As CM wraps up Singapore visit, he says ‘360-degree change’ in perception of UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be leaving for Japan on Wednesday for the next leg of his four-day trip, said the response received in Singapore has been extremely encouraging. “We have received investment proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore, including MoUs valued at around Rs 60,000 crore. These investments will serve as important milestones in our journey towards making UP a $1 trillion economy.”

He claimed that “today, the perception of UP has undergone a 360-degree change. The state has emerged as a preferred and trusted destination for investment, both within India and globally”.

He further said he met more than 100 representatives over the past two days and had positive and meaningful discussions with the President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Energy Minister of Singapore as well as chairpersons and CEOs of major fintech companies.