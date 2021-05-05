scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
As cases rise, Uttar Pradesh extends Covid curfew till May 10

With the latest announcement, UP has now entered the sixth day of statewide lockdown without calling off the previous curbs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2021 7:09:55 pm
Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh till Thursday, govt to issue e-passPolice personnel conduct patrolling during COVID-induced curfew in Lucknow, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday announced that it is increasing the duration of the weekend curfew till 7 am on May 10. With the latest announcement, UP has now entered the sixth day of statewide lockdown without calling off the previous curbs.

“The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am, which was extended on May 3 for 48 hours and is in force till May 6 till 7 am has been further extended till Monday (May 10) 7 am,” PTI quoted a UP government spokesperson as saying.

Further decision to extend the curfew will be taken on Sunday, the spokesperson added.

This is the third time the Yogi Adityanath-led government has extended the existing Covid curfew in the state without calling it off. On April 29, the state government had announced that the weekend curfew, implemented since April 20, will now cover Mondays too. On May 3, the restrictions were extended till May 6 before they were extended till May 10 today.

All shops and establishments will remain closed till Monday 7 am. All essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue in the state during the curfew.

The government has also issued directions to engage final year medical and nursing students, retired health workers, experienced doctors, ex-servicemen in Covid-19, who would be paid honorarium as per the rules. Sources inform that soon the government would also release detailed guidelines in this regard.

Uttar Pradesh Tuesday breached the 350-mark for daily Covid-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease, but one-day recoveries outstripped new cases by over 12,500, according to the data by the Health Ministry. The state reported 25,858 new cases and 38,683 recoveries.

