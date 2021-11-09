Arson at UP jail: Video of inmate who died emerges, says jailor shot him

A purported video of a 30-year-old inmate, who was found injured during Sunday’s arson inside Fatehgarh jail in Farukkhabad district and later died, shows him saying that he was shot by jailor Akhilesh Kumar.

The autopsy report has also confirmed that Shivam died of a gunshot injury. However, police are yet to register a case against the jailor.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh said that Shivam’s death would be a part of the investigation of the case lodged in connection with Sunday’s arson inside the jail.

“Police will also probe how Shivam suffered a bullet injury,” he added.

When asked whether the purported video of Shivam would be considered as his dying declaration, the DM said it was “too early to say anything as the investigation was ongoing”.

Shivam was lodged at Fatehgarh district jail for theft. After his death, his family and relatives protested outside the morgue and refused to cremate him. They relented after senior police officers assured to look into their demands.

Over two dozen jail staff and policemen were injured in the violence. Eight more jail inmates were also injured.

Meanwhile, police registered an FIR against 28 jail inmates on various charges, including attempt to murder and using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, in connection with Sunday’s violence inside the jail.

The FIR, registered on a complaint filed by jailor Akhilesh Kumar, named Shivam.