Arson at UP jail; 1 prisoner dead, over 23 cops and jail staff injured

A prisoner’s death at Fatehgarh district jail in Uttar Pradesh led to a violent protest and arson by jail inmates on Sunday morning, leaving over two dozen jail staff and policemen injured and a prisoner dead. Eight more jail inmates were also injured.

According to police, jail inmates went on a rampage as they pelted stones, set fire to barracks and attacked jail staff while they were being served morning tea. The prisoners also briefly detained a deputy jailor.

The situation was brought under control after over an hour and a half, said DIG, Jail (Kanpur), VK Tripathi.

“Around 8.45 am, the district jail officials requested for police force… There was stone-pelting and arson in the barrack, and this was done by inmates with a criminal mindset. The police force then managed to control the situation,” Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

A fire brigade had to be called after the inmates resorted to arson. A heavy police force has been deployed to keep the situation under control, the SP added.

After the situation was brought under control, an inmate — identified as 30-year-old Shivam — was found lying on the ground with injuries in his stomach. He was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment, said police.

According to police, jail inmates were protesting against the death of murder accused Sandeep Yadav. They alleged that Yadav died of negligence by jail staff.

Police, however, said that Yadav, 29, was admitted to Saifai PGI Hospital recently after he was diagnosed with dengue. On Saturday evening, Yadav died during treatment.

According to a jail official, a jail staff informed about Sandeep’s death to his cousin, who is also lodged in the jail, on Sunday morning.

“On hearing the news, Sandeep’s cousin fell unconscious. But the word went out among the prisoners that Sandeep’s relative too has died, which made the inmates angry. They came out of their barracks and started protesting. While the breakfast was being distributed, the inmates attacked jail staff and also entered into arguments with deputy jailor Shailesh Kumar present there. Soon the inmates attacked jail staff, including Deputy Jailor Shailesh Kumar, accusing them of being responsible for Sandeep Yadav’s death,” said a jail official.

The situation turned ugly when inmates took Shailesh Kumar and others captive.

“When the police arrived and tried to enter the jail, the inmates started pelting stones. They entered inside the jail hospital and office, and ransacked them. The inmates also set ablaze blankets kept in the office. Police used mild force and fired tear gas to bring the situation under control,” the official added.

District Magistrate (Fatehgarh) Sanjay Kumar Singh said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the death of Shivam who was found dead after the arson. “A judicial inquiry will be conducted into the death of Sandeep Yadav, who died during treatment in hospital,” he added.

According to the DM, 23 jail staff and policemen, and eight jail inmates suffered minor injuries.

“It would be a part of police investigation to find how Shivam received injuries during the clash that led to his death,” the DM said.

DIG (Jail) VK Tripathi is also conducting a separate inquiry into the entire incident.

A jail official said that while some prisoners were injured during stone-pelting, a few others were injured in clashes between the prisoners.

The police are yet to register an FIR. Sources said that the jail houses 1,027 inmates against its capacity of 850.