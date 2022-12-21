Arson at Allahabad University: FIR filed against 8, including Student leader

The latest FIR has been filed for rioting, arson, robbery and voluntary causing hurt among others.

A day after violence on Allahabad University campus following a clash between a group of students and security guards, a second FIR was filed on Tuesday against eight persons, including former student leader Vivekananda Pathak, Rahul Patel, Ajay Samrat, Abhishek Pathak, Navneet Singh, Harendra Yadav, Ayush Priyadarshi and Satyam Kushwaha. On Monday, police lodged an FIR against the guards on a complaint by Pathak.

The latest FIR has been filed for rioting, arson, robbery and voluntary causing hurt among others. “A probe team has been formed to gather video evidence. Based on its findings, further action will be taken. The team has been told to submit report in 76 hours,” Additional Police Commissioner (Prayagraj) Akash Kulhary said.