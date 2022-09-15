Lakhimpur Kheri: Six arrested after two minor Dalit sisters found hanging; 1 suspect shot in leg during police encounter

Six people have been taken into custody after the bodies of two minor Dalit sisters were founding hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday evening. One of the accused was injured after he was shot in the leg during a police encounter, police officials said.

The six accused have been identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif, SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman said in a press briefing. An initial investigation found that the two girls had been lured to a farm nearby and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls demanded that the accused marry them, Sohail, Hafizul and Junaid strangulated and killed them, according to news agency ANI.

“All of the accused, other than Chotu, hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri,” Suman said. Chotu, who was the victims’ neighbour, introduced the two girls to the accused. A post-mortem will be conducted in the next few hours, the police official added.

Family members of the two sisters, aged 17 and 15, said that they were “abducted” from outside the house three hours prior to their bodies being spotted. In its initial investigation, the police suspected that it was a case of suicide.

Reacting to the incident, former UP CM and BSP Chief Mayawati flagged what she believes is a law and order issue in the state. “This incident strongly exposes the claims of the government in the matter of law and order and women’s safety etc. in UP,” Mayawati tweeted on Thursday. “In the cases of such heinous crimes including Hathras, most of the criminals are fearless because of the veil.”

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the incident, highlighting the increasing number of crimes against women in the state. “The incident of murder of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in UP?”

More details awaited