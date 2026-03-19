Arrests over Iftar on Ganga: Varanasi police now looking for boat operator

Police said the accused, in their 20s, consumed chicken biryani and later disposed of the leftovers into the sacred river, prompting action.

The Varanasi police are on the lookout for the operator of a boat on which 14 arrested persons allegedly organised an Iftar on the Ganga on Sunday.

Police said the accused, in their 20s, consumed chicken biryani and later disposed of the leftovers into the sacred river, prompting action.

“We are making efforts to trace the boat operator and are also investigating whether any other persons were present on the boat,” said Daya Shankar Singh, Station House Officer of Kotwali police station.

Police officials said that since the offences mentioned in the FIR did not warrant immediate arrest under the law, action was initiated under preventive provisions related to apprehension of breach of peace.