Arrests over Iftar on Ganga: Varanasi police now looking for boat operator

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The Varanasi police are on the lookout for the operator of a boat on which 14 arrested persons allegedly organised an Iftar on the Ganga on Sunday.
Police said the accused, in their 20s, consumed chicken biryani and later disposed of the leftovers into the sacred river, prompting action.
“We are making efforts to trace the boat operator and are also investigating whether any other persons were present on the boat,” said Daya Shankar Singh, Station House Officer of Kotwali police station.
Police officials said that since the offences mentioned in the FIR did not warrant immediate arrest under the law, action was initiated under preventive provisions related to apprehension of breach of peace.
The SHO further added that none of the accused has got bail so far, and all remain in judicial custody. Police said that the accused were on a single boat at the time of the incident.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Vijay Pratap Singh, said the case was registered on the basis of a video in which biryani is being distributed, and not on the footage showing fruits and other items. Determining the motive behind the act is now key to the investigation, he added.
The probe so far has revealed that the accused allegedly organised the Iftar gathering on a boat on Sunday and recorded the event on their mobile phones, purportedly with the intention of creating and sharing reels on social media, police said.
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