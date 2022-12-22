Arrested SP MLA Irfan Solanki transferred to Maharajganj jail

Nearly three weeks after Samjawadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to capture her land located in the posh Defence Colony area of Kanpur, the Sisamau legislator was on Wednesday shifted from Kanpur jail to Maharajganj district jail, over 400 km away, amid tight security.

According to Kanpur Nagar jail Superintendent Bidhu Dutt Pandey, the transfer was made on administrative grounds.

In the last two months, police have booked the MLA in five cases. The latest was filed on Tuesday in which Solanki has been booked for allegedly issuing a letter to six illegal Bangladesh migrants, “authorising” them as Indian nationals. Police, meanwhile, took around 500 handwriting specimens of the legislator’s signature for verification.

“After obtaining permission from a local court, a police team went to jail and collected handwriting specimens of MLA Irfan Solanki. We took around 500 handwriting specimens of the MLA. We will collect other documents from the government department where the MLA’s signature was taken. All documents, including handwriting specimen and the recovered letter, will be sent to the experts,” said Inspector Suraj Bali Pandey, who is the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

On December 10, police raided a house in Kanpur’s Aryanagar area and arrested Bangladesh national Rizwan Mohammad (53) who was allegedly staying illegally with his family, including his wife and children. In November, Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan were booked for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in Kanpur.