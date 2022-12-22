scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Arrested SP MLA Irfan Solanki transferred to Maharajganj jail

According to Kanpur Nagar jail Superintendent Bidhu Dutt Pandey, the transfer was made on administrative grounds.

SP MLA Irfan Solanki
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Nearly three weeks after Samjawadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to capture her land located in the posh Defence Colony area of Kanpur, the Sisamau legislator was on Wednesday shifted from Kanpur jail to Maharajganj district jail, over 400 km away, amid tight security.

According to Kanpur Nagar jail Superintendent Bidhu Dutt Pandey, the transfer was made on administrative grounds.

In the last two months, police have booked the MLA in five cases. The latest was filed on Tuesday in which Solanki has been booked for allegedly issuing a letter to six illegal Bangladesh migrants, “authorising” them as Indian nationals. Police, meanwhile, took around 500 handwriting specimens of the legislator’s signature for verification.

“After obtaining permission from a local court, a police team went to jail and collected handwriting specimens of MLA Irfan Solanki. We took around 500 handwriting specimens of the MLA.  We will collect other documents from the government department where the MLA’s signature was taken. All documents, including handwriting specimen and the recovered letter, will be sent to the experts,” said Inspector Suraj Bali Pandey, who is the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
What will it take for India to qualify for the Fifa World Cup?
What will it take for India to qualify for the Fifa World Cup?
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
More from Lucknow

On December 10, police raided a house in Kanpur’s Aryanagar area and arrested Bangladesh national Rizwan Mohammad (53) who was allegedly staying illegally with his family, including his wife and children. In November, Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan were booked for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in Kanpur.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:55:23 am
Next Story

Farmers turn their back on crop insurance this Rabi

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close