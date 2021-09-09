Arrest warrants issued against 9 Jaunpur cops in custodial death case

A Jaunpur court has issued arrest warrants against nine policemen, including two inspectors, in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in police custody in February.

Last week, police had moved the court seeking issuance of arrest warrants against the nine accused policemen, saying they were all “untraceable”.

The case dates back to February this year when a police team of Buxa police station in the district detained 25-year-old Krishna Yadav alias Pujari for questioning in a loot case. At the police station, Yadav reportedly developed stomach pain and was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Following his death, agitation erupted and residents blocked the Jaunpur-Rae Bareli highway. Three policemen were injured in stone-pelting by the protesters.

Based on a complaint lodged by Yadav’s family, an FIR was registered against nine policemen for allegedly beating him to death. The family had also alleged that police framed Yadav in a false case of loot.

The police, however, maintained that Yadav was caught for loot and Rs 64,000 and mobile phones were recovered from him.

Those named in the FIR for custodial death included former SHO of Buxa police station Ajay Kumar Singh, then in-charge of Jaunpur Police’s Special Operation Group PK Singh – both inspector-rank officers. The remaining seven named in the FIR were constables and head constables.